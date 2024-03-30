SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on April 5th

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1896 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EMTL stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in investment grade and high-yield emerging market debt. EMTL was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

