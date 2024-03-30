SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1912 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS HYBL opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYBL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,305,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

