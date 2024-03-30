Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Up 33.3%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 539,447 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 193,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Solstice Gold Trading Up 33.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$12.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

