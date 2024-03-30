Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Trading Down 3.4%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. 85,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 258,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Soho House & Co Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Down 5.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soho House & Co Inc.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHCO. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,033,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,114,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,396,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.