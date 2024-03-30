Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of SWDAF remained flat at $44.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $44.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

