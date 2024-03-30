Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.462 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Smith & Nephew has a payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 3.7 %

SNN stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 76,664 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $9,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

See Also

