SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,661,606 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 1,259,253 shares.The stock last traded at $2.75 and had previously closed at $2.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

SmartRent Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $60.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,499,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,677,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,079 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,357,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 862,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

