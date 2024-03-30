SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT) Insider Buys A$40,800.00 in Stock

SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT – Get Free Report) insider Keith Smith bought 15,000 shares of SKY Network Television stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.72 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,800.00 ($26,666.67).

SKY Network Television Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SKY Network Television Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. SKY Network Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

SKY Network Television Company Profile

SKY Network Television Limited, an entertainment company, provides sport and entertainment media services, and telecommunications services in New Zealand and internationally. The company provides commercial music, broadcasting services, entertainment quizzes, advertising, content generation, subscription and marketing, and streaming and management services, as well as data analytics services for sports.

