Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIG. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

SIG opened at $100.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.52. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.74%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $3,357,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,740 shares in the company, valued at $89,477,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,435 shares of company stock worth $9,302,391. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

