Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Grows By 160.0%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

Shares of TKYMY remained flat at $8.98 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tokuyama has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter. Tokuyama had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.65%.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.