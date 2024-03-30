Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Increases By 100.0%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Thales Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:THLLY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.14. 11,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,354. Thales has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89.
About Thales
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Thales
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.