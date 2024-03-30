Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Increases By 100.0%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thales Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:THLLY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.14. 11,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,354. Thales has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89.

Get Thales alerts:

About Thales

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.