Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Declines By 22.2%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Temenos Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.39. 8,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,226. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average of $81.15. Temenos has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $103.63.
About Temenos
