Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Decreases By 31.1%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the February 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:TELNY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,686. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

