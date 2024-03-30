Short Interest in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW) Decreases By 16.7%

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sonder Price Performance

SONDW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Sonder has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Sonder Company Profile

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

