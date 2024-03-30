Short Interest in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Drops By 15.9%

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 29th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,736 shares in the company, valued at $59,719.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

