Short Interest in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Declines By 16.1%

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,900 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 29th total of 575,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MYR Group from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Sidoti downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

MYRG stock opened at $176.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.73 and a 200-day moving average of $140.99. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $179.68.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. MYR Group had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

