Short Interest in Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Decreases By 16.9%

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 29th total of 60,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fresh Vine Wine Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN VINE opened at $0.74 on Friday. Fresh Vine Wine has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Vine Wine

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fresh Vine Wine stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.33% of Fresh Vine Wine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresh Vine Wine

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Sparkling Rosé. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

