Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Increases By 103.8%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSCP opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

