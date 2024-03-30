Short Interest in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expands By 31.1%

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,400 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 29th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

eGain Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $6.45 on Friday. eGain has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $201.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. eGain had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $23.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Trading of eGain

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 503.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

