Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Increases By 33.4%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,500 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the February 29th total of 459,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,125.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of BNTGF remained flat at $86.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.97. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $71.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

