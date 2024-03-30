Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Increases By 33.4%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,500 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the February 29th total of 459,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,125.0 days.
Brenntag Stock Performance
Shares of BNTGF remained flat at $86.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.97. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $71.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.
Brenntag Company Profile
