Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Rises By 115.3%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, a growth of 115.3% from the February 29th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.2 days.

Atos Price Performance

Atos has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

