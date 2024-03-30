Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Grows By 85.7%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,068,600 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the February 29th total of 2,729,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,167.9 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $16.75 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78.
About ABN AMRO Bank
