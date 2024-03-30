Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Shares Down 0.8%

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $12.97. Approximately 711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Shoprite Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.

Get Shoprite alerts:

Shoprite Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Shoprite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.