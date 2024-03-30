Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 92,063 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,063 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,177,000 after buying an additional 7,178,164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after buying an additional 6,707,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $148,306,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,671,000 after buying an additional 5,043,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,706,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,725,000 after buying an additional 4,688,092 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,086,482 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

