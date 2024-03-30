Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 2,111 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QQQM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.69. 1,343,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,242. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $127.47 and a 52 week high of $184.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.79. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.