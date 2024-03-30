Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $23.56 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,345 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 4.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $23,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $115.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.02 and its 200-day moving average is $103.05.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.