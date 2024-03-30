Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $14.79 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $14,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after buying an additional 2,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after buying an additional 1,158,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,453,000 after buying an additional 2,096,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,243. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average is $91.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

