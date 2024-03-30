Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $1.74 Million Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 719,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 280,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 36,271 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IXN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.81. The company had a trading volume of 71,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,262. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $51.78 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.45.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

