Sharkey Howes & Javer Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $107.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.02.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

