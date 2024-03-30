Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys Shares of 15,629 iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.53% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after buying an additional 69,767 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after buying an additional 44,819 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 121,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQDH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.04. 9,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,021. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.11. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.