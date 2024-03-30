Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys 4,568 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 92,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $43.36. 185,615 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

