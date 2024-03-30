Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys 347 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,967 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,033,000 after purchasing an additional 164,497 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,226,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 123,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,792,000 after purchasing an additional 408,764 shares during the last quarter.

VGLT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.24. 2,167,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.81. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $67.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1998 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

