Sharkey Howes & Javer Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,385. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.22 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

