Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires 890 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,661,000 after purchasing an additional 664,239 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.24. 833,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

