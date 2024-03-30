Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires 20,828 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,271. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $88.64 and a 12 month high of $137.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.28.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.