ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.96.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $762.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.68 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $769.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.72.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

