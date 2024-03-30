Science Group (LON:SAG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $393.73

Shares of Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 393.73 ($4.98) and traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.18). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.18), with a volume of 31,634 shares trading hands.

Science Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £186.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3,416.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 385.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 393.78.

Science Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Science Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Science Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

About Science Group

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

