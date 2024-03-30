Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.25

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.25 and last traded at $62.06, with a volume of 2017827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.08.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.42.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.