Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $62.06. 2,017,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

