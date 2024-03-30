Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 3.2% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,925,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.02. 3,280,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,398. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

