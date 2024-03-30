Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.2% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.02. 3,280,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,398. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

