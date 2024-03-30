Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $248.08

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 248.08 ($3.14) and traded as high as GBX 260.20 ($3.29). Schroder Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 257 ($3.25), with a volume of 135,604 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £304.42 million, a P/E ratio of 988.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 248.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.10.

In related news, insider Philip Kay acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £20,303 ($25,657.78). 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

