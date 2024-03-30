SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the February 29th total of 3,690,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SAP by 10.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,491,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Down 1.0 %

SAP stock opened at $195.03 on Friday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $123.54 and a fifty-two week high of $199.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.