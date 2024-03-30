Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Trading 9.1% Higher

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 134,899 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 34,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Sabre Gold Mines Trading Up 9.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$9.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

