Roy Twite Sells 57,067 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Roy Twite sold 57,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,819 ($22.99), for a total value of £1,038,048.73 ($1,311,827.03).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Roy Twite purchased 9 shares of IMI stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,589 ($20.08) per share, with a total value of £143.01 ($180.73).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,815 ($22.94) on Friday. IMI plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,413 ($17.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,838 ($23.23). The firm has a market cap of £4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,994.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,740.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,623.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33.

IMI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 19.20 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $9.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.

IMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.64) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.17) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($23.38) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

