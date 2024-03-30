Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 29th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 19,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $2,783,459.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,237.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 19,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $2,783,459.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,561,237.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,069 shares of company stock worth $7,735,977. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $146.76 on Friday. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

