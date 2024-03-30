Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,447 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $444.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $434.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.97. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

