Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

FRBK opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 6,050.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 615,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 605,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 21,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 8.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

