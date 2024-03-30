Relx (LON:REL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,102.13

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,102.13 ($39.20) and traded as high as GBX 3,460 ($43.73). Relx shares last traded at GBX 3,424 ($43.27), with a volume of 2,929,103 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($41.70) to GBX 3,500 ($44.23) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Relx from GBX 3,770 ($47.64) to GBX 4,100 ($51.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,368.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,104.36. The stock has a market cap of £64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3,642.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 41.80 ($0.53) per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 6,276.60%.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

