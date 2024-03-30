Raymond James Trims Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Target Price to C$1.50

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price target on Orezone Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.93.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
